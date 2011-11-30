21_Donorschoose.org

advertisement
Charles Best, the founder and CEO of DonorsChoose.org, hatched the idea for the website during a lunch break at Wings Academy, a Bronx public high school where he was a social studies teacher. Extracurricular Photographs by: Erin Patrice O'Brien
In 2010, DonorsChoose.org grew to 250,000 donors, who gave roughly $30 million to support 60,000 classroom projects. Bronx science teacher Steve Oszust has successfully raised more than $125,000 with his knack for catchy headlines–“No Bones About It!” atop a post asking for a model skeleton. Thanks to the campaigns, he has created an elective in environmental studies and started a tennis club. His students talk about what the donations have meant to them.

