It’s Moore’s Law for the shovel-ready crowd: Intel announced a plan to build a new research lab in Oregon and upgrade other American facilities–a nearly $8 billion commitment. Sure, Intel needs state-of-the-art fabs to create the shrinking chip for computing innovations yet to be imagined. But CEO Paul Otellini says he also wants to grow the economy–and encourage other execs to manufacture in the U.S. Intel estimates that it will create at least 800 permanent jobs and up to 8,000 construction jobs.