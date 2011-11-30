advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

19_Intel

19_Intel
The Pentium chips released in 1993 used 800-nanometer nodes at 60 MHz, and Intel’s latest chip uses 32-nanometer nodes (25 times smaller) at 3.73 GHz (over 62 times quicker) with 6 cores (for more complex calculations and simultaneous processing). Moore’s Law Photograph courtesy of: Intel
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

It’s Moore’s Law for the shovel-ready crowd: Intel announced a plan to build a new research lab in Oregon and upgrade other American facilities–a nearly $8 billion commitment. Sure, Intel needs state-of-the-art fabs to create the shrinking chip for computing innovations yet to be imagined. But CEO Paul Otellini says he also wants to grow the economy–and encourage other execs to manufacture in the U.S. Intel estimates that it will create at least 800 permanent jobs and up to 8,000 construction jobs.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life