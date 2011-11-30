HEADQUARTERS

Shenzhen, China TOTAL REVENUES FOR MOST RECENT FISCAL YEAR

$28 billion (internal unaudited estimate; official report TK in March) WEB

Huawei TWITTER

@huaweipress

Forget 3G and 4G: China’s Huawei Technologies leads the market in LTE (long-term evolution), the newest mobile-network standard, and it’s working on what it calls “100G” technology to wirelessly transmit massive amounts of data at ultra-high speeds. Such ambition and the commitment of nearly half its staff to R&D have helped Huawei become the world’s second-largest telecom-equipment supplier. That most people still haven’t heard of it is due largely to its geographic focus; more than 75% of revenue comes from India, China, and Latin America. But it wants to raise its brand recognition–it’s introducing an affordable smartphone that it hopes will “democratize” that technology–and make Huawei a household name.