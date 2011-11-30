HEADQUARTERS

Cambridge, United Kingdom TOTAL REVENUES FOR MOST RECENT FISCAL YEAR

$631.3 million WEB

Arm TWITTER

@armcommunity BLOG

ARM Community

In these energy-strapped times, ARM Holdings is the quiet giant of low-power processors. This little-known U.K.–based company licenses watt-sipping microchip designs to the major semiconductor firms that supply chips for the makers of mobile phones, cameras, TVs, cars, toys, and more. “We’re the clever bit, the brain in the product,” says ARM chief Warren East. Now East is keen to take on two challenging (read: Intel-dominated) markets, PCs and servers. East brings manufacturing partners and expertise in inexpensive, low-power architecture to the fight.