12_Arm

12_Arm
By Fast Company Staff

In these energy-strapped times, ARM Holdings is the quiet giant of low-power processors. This little-known U.K.–based company licenses watt-sipping microchip designs to the major semiconductor firms that supply chips for the makers of mobile phones, cameras, TVs, cars, toys, and more. “We’re the clever bit, the brain in the product,” says ARM chief Warren East. Now East is keen to take on two challenging (read: Intel-dominated) markets, PCs and servers. East brings manufacturing partners and expertise in inexpensive, low-power architecture to the fight.


