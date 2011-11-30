10_Epocrates

HEADQUARTERS

San Mateo, California TOTAL REVENUES FOR MOST RECENT FISCAL YEAR

2009: $93.7 million (PUBLIC as of Feb. 2, 2011) WEB

Epocrates TWITTER

@epocrates

Your doctors may not have memorized dosage information, interactions, and side effects for every drug–but they don’t need to, thanks to Epocrates’s easy-to-use drug-reference program for mobiles and laptops. The program allows medical professionals to make smart prescribing decisions with the click of a button, and 45% of U.S. doctors have already signed on. “When they are in front of patients, they can get information in a split second,” says Rose Crane, the company’s CEO. Last year, Epocrates said that it’s developing a platform to give doctors access to patients’ electronic health records, supplying them with even more instant grist for making sound treatment recommendations.