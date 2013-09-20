At This High School, You Go To TEDx Class

In a world where sage-on-the-stage-like education is increasingly considered passe, a group of Silicon Valley high school students are working hard to preserve it. Are they simply craving a good lecture or did they miss the memo on education reform?

Instead they’re seeking inspiration and a window to the world beyond high school. Where they’ve found it is through TEDx–and not just streaming the videos. Instead this group of students in Palo Alto’s Gunn High School has become the first high school club to organize their own series of TEDx talks. And for them, these talks are filling in the gaps left in the wake of their formal education.

The nub of the idea began oddly enough in the one place in the public high school where students seldom hear a lecture: the library. When Meg Omainsky was hired to be Gunn’s librarian in 2010, she thought it would be fun to stream TED talks over the library monitors at lunch to occupy the kids who sometimes popped in. It was a hit.

A year later, not only had students formed a club to watch TEDx videos: they wanted to run their own TEDx. From a distance, running a TEDx club might seem almost too easy: although Gunn is a public high school, it sits smack in the midst of Silicon Valley. Locally, it’s a competitive school where many students are related to famed entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.

But what students found captivating about the TEDx talks wasn’t the discussion just of success–but of failure, courage, and the willingness to take risks.

“Failure isn’t something that’s encouraged in our curriculum,” says the club’s co-director Maya Ram. “TED is about stories of people going for it, regardless of failure. That spirit would benefit our schools.”

For now-senior Stephen Watson, the 20-minute lectures inspire him to think beyond himself: “There are so many dreams that have been completed and shared at TED and so many half dreams that have been completed and need backing, I just want to go and help.”