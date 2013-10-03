Redesigning New York’s Hidden Public Spaces To Create A More Resilient City

Flood walls, levees, bulkheads– Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s $20 billion plan to make New York City more resilient is a war on storm surges with lots of big artillery. But tucked inside that hardened plan, which was revealed in June at the start of hurricane season, was a softer tactic as well: green infrastructure .

This idea of planting trees and vegetation (and drains) on New York City’s streets and rooftops to absorb and divert storm water slid past much of the media. Perhaps it seemed too “frilly” for adversaries the likes of Hurricane Sandy. But we think we should push the concept even further.





It’s a little known fact that some 5.3 million square feet of “leftover” space courses through Manhattan, largely wasted. It’s street-related filler space–the concrete medians in the middle of streets, the odd-shaped traffic medians–that few people think about, but it totals up to be the equivalent square footage of about 92 football fields. (We arrived at that number by first determining there is some 12 million square feet of vacant land in Manhattan, of which 44% is filler space of all types. We then used maps to isolate the traffic medians/street-related filler space.) Nor does anyone imagine that this street-related filler space could be reclaimed and redesigned as part of a hard-core resilience strategy that doubles as a community amenity.

What if some of the more generous central medians throughout New York’s street system were turned into green infrastructure: parklets that have been keenly designed to absorb and funnel storm water; generate solar electricity; and recycle food waste, which is another matter that Mayor Bloomberg is championing these days in the spirit of saving roughly $100 million a year by diverting organic residential waste from landfills.

It’s an idea that the New York office of Gensler, the global design firm where we work, has been developing (and fantasizing about) as part of a conceptual project on town squares: how these public spaces might be squeezed out of the shrinking open space in cities around the world and somehow used to reinvent the city itself.





The beauty of these NYC Street Squares (as we call them) is that they intertwine the humanity of this city of 8 million people–its sense of community–with its resilience and its sustainability. We’ve taken all those good things down to the neighborhood level and bundled them into something that feels like a pause amid the hubbub and looks like an island of green space. New Yorkers could kick back in a lounge chair in one of these squares or park their bicycle or recycle their kitchen waste or take a (methane-powered, community) sauna. The possibilities are many.

But when a big storm strikes, the net-zero street squares would shift into resilience mode. Their pervious surfaces (a mix of bioswales, basins, grass, pebble beds, a special porous concrete) would filter and “drink” water, keeping runoff from overwhelming the municipal system, which is a big deal. Heavy rainfall in New York often results in sewage overflow, which puts an estimated 27 billion gallons of pollutants into the city’s water system annually.