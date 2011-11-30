08_Netflix

A: Netflix goes public on May 23, 2002. Skeptics wonder if it will be another dotcom failure, given rumors of a competing online subscription service from Blockbuster, the rental king.

B: In 2010, Blockbuster busts. Its stock is delisted from the NYSE in July. Ten weeks later, on September 23rd, it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

C: By the end of 2010, Netflix appears unstoppable. It now streams to more than 200 devices, including the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, TiVo, and iPad. The market applauds: Shares of NFLX soared 229% during 2010.