03_Facebook

“You have part of my attention. You have the minimum amount.” That’s Jesse Eisenberg playing a supersmart and supercilious Mark Zuckerberg in last year’s Golden Globe winner for best picture. The line might also capture the Facebook founder’s attitude toward The Social Network–nowhere near the top story in the company’s news feed. In 2010, Facebook grew its U.S. user base by 145%, beating out Google as the top Internet destination; topped 600 million active users worldwide; and scored a $450 million investment from Goldman Sachs that values the company at $50 billion. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, 26, bestowed $100 million on the schools of Newark, New Jersey; joined Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and 54 other billionaires who pledged to give away at least half of their riches; and was named Time’s Person of the Year. Is there time for a sequel before he turns 30?
