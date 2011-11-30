Forget Apple’s ascension to the most valuable tech business. Forget the iPhone 4’s drama-defying success. If all Apple had going for it were the iPad, it would still be atop our list. Most impressive of all, though, is how Apple’s platforms have enabled an ecosystem of creativity, from gaming to finance to chipmaking. Click the interactive image above for a sampling of 100 innovative Apple-affiliated achievers changing our life, our work, and our world, by day and at night.