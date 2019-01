CEOs No Longer Think Sustainability Is Key To Business Success

In many cases, business leaders feel that given the structures, incentives and demands of the market, they have taken their companies as far as they can. While a few leading companies are deepening and intensifying their commitments on sustainability,others are growing skeptical that addressing global sustainability challenges will ever become critical to their business success within current economic systems and markets.

The biggest problem they perceive is keeping sustainability at the forefront while also paying heed to market demands (an issue that benefit corporation legislation tries to address). While 54% of CEOs said in 2010 that they thought sustainability would be “very important” to success of their businesses in the future, now only 45% believe in the importance of sustainability. From the report: