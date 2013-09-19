BMW Incurs A Smashing Disruption In Customer Feedback

Not long ago, the only people who would hear about your terrible customer service experiences were your friends, probably over a soothing round of drinks. Now, Twitter has made brands far more attuned to the communal megaphone of complaint, ever-ready to squelch any prominent pronouncements of dissatisfaction before they burble up to widespread awareness. However, sometimes such complaints can get lost in the noise and aggrieved citizens have to find new and creative ways to make themselves heard.





One such person is presumably wealthy gentleman Hadi Pourmohseni, who recently purchased one of the most expensive cars around, a $160,000 BMW M6. When he started experiencing problems with the vehicle, he was shocked to find that his efforts at convincing BMW mechanics in Italy and Germany failed to yield results. He was sitting on one of the most costly lemons of all time, and he was upset about BMW’s reaction to his plight, and so he responded with extreme prejudice.





Pourmohseni protested the customer service stagnation by sending his BMW to the Frankfurt International Motor Show, the world’s largest motor show. He adorned the car with a McDonald’s-colored sign that read “Bewusste bmw-betrüger mangelhafte gesetze,” which according to Google Translator, means “Conscious bmw cheat poor law.” Then, with God and a global audience of automotive enthusiasts looking on, the floppy-haired Pourmohseni and his friends smashed the crap out of his car with a sledgehammer and an ax. Talk about a disruption in customer feedback!

