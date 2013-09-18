Mass Layoffs At BlackBerry Could Shrink Staff By 40%

Layoffs at BlackBerry could slash the company’s workforce by 40%, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The cuts are expected to affect several thousand employees, though a company representative didn’t specify how many people would be affected. The company last reported 12,700 active employees in March.
In an effort to revamp its business, the Waterloo, Ontario smartphone maker announced last month that it formed a special committee to explore a company sale. BlackBerry, which cut 5,000 jobs last year, began smaller rounds of layoffs over the summer in sales as well as research and development.
[Image: Flickr user Ian Lamont]