This Anti-Tremor Spoon Could Make It Easier For Parkinson’s Patients To Eat

Lift Labs has raised $1 million in seed funding to develop anti-tremor technology designed to improve the quality of life for those with Parkinson’s Disease and Essential Tremor.

About 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s every year, and about 10 million people in the U.S. have Essential Tremor, a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. Part of Rock Health’s accelerator program, Lift Labs is producing a special spoon called LiftWare that integrates an accelerometer to detect tremors and actuators to cancel out 70% of the motion. Developed with an $800,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health, LiftWare will be available in December for $295.

“The idea for the LiftWare device came from my PhD work that dealt with tremor stabilization and subsequent grant funding from the NIH,” CEO Anupam Pathak told Fast Company. The seed round will go toward manufacturing, engineering, and future product developments, Pathak added. The company plans to add fork, key, and other attachments for LiftWare early next year.

