From Meme To Marketing Tool: Grumpy Cat Is The New “Spokescat” For Friskies

Grumpy Cat is a legendary LOLcat known for an adorable, perpetual frown and snappy one-liner captions like, "I had fun once. It was awful," and "I don't like days that end in Y." But soon, Grumpy Cat will make the jump from Internet meme to mainstream as the official spokescat for a Friskies brand cat food, Nestle Purina PetCare announced Tuesday .





The frowny feline, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, went viral when her photo was posted on Reddit in 2012. Grumpy Cat now has over 1.3 million Facebook fans and 112,000 Twitter followers. Friskies is hoping to capitalize on Grumpy Cat’s Internet popularity to promote its Friskies award show–the company’s Oscars for cat videos–by honoring her with a lifetime achievement award. Further details on what the deal entails, including money, were not publicized.

Grumpy Cat reportedly also has a coffee drink (the “Grumppuccino”) and a movie deal in the works. This seems to be indicative of a growing trend in memes making the leap from Internet inside jokes to mainstream marketing and advertising. Other recent unlikely meme/brand pairings include Lipton Brisk and Scumbag Steve, Bud Light and the equality meme, and NASA and the Harlem Shake.

