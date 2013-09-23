These Photos Show What Women Really Look Like After Pregnancy

Celebrity moms may be able to squeeze their bodies back into pre-conception shape within months or even weeks of giving birth, but that’s not the case for everyone. After a difficult pregnancy, pinup photographer Ashlee Wells Jackson no longer recognized herself in the mirror. But instead of obsessing over the gap between post-baby reality and our warped ideas of what new mothers should look like, she decided to celebrate her new body. She launched the “4th Trimester Bodies Project,” a photo series that features nearly naked women in all of their post-pregnancy glory.