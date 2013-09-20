Secrets From Marketing Sages, Past And Present

But if you stick with me, on the other side I think lies the hint of a truth, a mechanism, a tool that can help you disrupt your market without others even knowing what you are doing. Two sages, one who shared it with us in the 6th century BC and another who speaks of it today, point to the path there.

About 2,500 years ago, Chinese sage, Lao Tzu, created a text that you could say attempts to decode human behavior. He wrote: “Through the distinctions enabled by language and our desires, based on such distinctions, the Ten Thousand Things or the appearances are known to us, and this is the most profound, primordial truth.” (“Ten Thousand Things” is a Chinese term that means “everything.”)

Simplified, what Lao Tzu says is human reality, and the reality in which your customers live, is shaped by language that introduces a distinction. If you say small, you separate the world into large things and small things. If you say dark, people start comparing dark with light.

In politics, we might call this “framing the debate.” Ronald Reagan was a master at the art of introducing distinctions that created an advantage for him. Mitt Romney’s inadvertent introduction of the “47%” contributed to his losing the presidency.

Fast-forward to today and listen to how Sergio Zyman, a modern-day sage, laid out for me his approach to marketing, and you will see the same dynamic at play.

Why listen to Zyman? Here are a few reasons. He was arguably the world’s first “chief marketing officer.” He was born in Mexico, grew up in a middle-class family, and decided he wanted to get into the world of business. So he convinced his dad to let him study marketing. His career brought him to P&G, then to an ad agency, then into the soft drink business in a series of ever greater roles all over the world including Japan, Brazil, and the United States.