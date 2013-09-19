Work Fast And Break Through: 7 Apps To Speed Up Your Productivity

With so many distractions in our daily lives, from Breaking Bad binges to Twitter tweetathons, it’s increasingly difficult to get things done.

While advances in technology are often to blame for always-on TV and never-ending news, there are also many digital tools that can help us work smarter. After all, we wrestle day in and day out with the greatest equalizer in the world: time. With 24 precise hours in a day, we’re often left falling behind on work and home tasks. To amp up productivity, here is a short (quick!) list of apps that will help you do things faster, and in many cases, better.





1. Due: The superfast reminder app

(iOS–$4.99)

Whether you have a report to write or need to pick up milk on the way home from work, Due is the “Superfast” reminder app that makes it easy for you to stay on top of your daily tasks. If you need to defer a to-do, you can quickly tap snooze to reschedule it to a later time. When you have recurring deadlines, such as monthly bills, the app will help you stay on track (and you can sync all deadlines to your calendar). Thanks to a timer feature, you can also manage pesky little tasks, such as refilling a parking meter, so you’re always on top of your time.

2. ReadQuick: The quickest way to speed read

(iOS–$4.99)

If you’re having a tough time staying up-to-date on your favorite blogs, speed reading is the answer. With ReadQuick, surf and find an article that you want to read (or select one from your Instapaper or Pocket account), and use the Words Per Minute slider within the app to keep track of your progress. “We wanted to create an app that let users read faster than ever before but also increase comprehension at the same time,” says Clayton Morris, creator of ReadQuick and an anchor on Fox & Friends. “So people can read more and retain more than reading the old-fashioned way.”

3. Walk Me Up! Alarm Clock: The walking way to rise and shine

(Android–Free)