Optimistic Ideas For Finance, On Occupy Wall Street’s Second Birthday

Two years after a small group of scrappy protesters occupied Zuccotti Park, the impact of Occupy Wall Street is hard to pin down. Some of it lies in the coining of “the 1%,” and in subtler shifts in conversations around corruption, poverty, and populist discontent. New York City’s democratic mayoral candidate Bill DeBlasio–likely successor of the mayor who ejected the occupiers–said on Monday: “Occupy Wall Street pulled the growing crisis of income inequality out into the light of day.”





But a large part of Occupy’s legacy is in the activists themselves, and formal offshoots as varied as the humanitarians of Occupy Sandy, the Volcker-Rule-commentators of Occupy the SEC and Strike Debt, a movement to cast off student loans (among others). Members of one working group, Occupy Finance, were back in Zuccotti Park on the OWS anniversary with what Cathy O’Neil called, in a prepared speech, a “birthday present” for the movement: a 98-page primer on the financial system and how to fix it.

The book starts on a pessimistic note–“There has been no reckoning. There have been no apologies. …There has only been great suffering and the loss of homes, jobs, and confidence in a better future”–but it ends in optimism. Natasha Blakely, who Tuesday morning was putting the pamphlet in anyone at Zuccotti Park with a free hand, put together perhaps the most optimistic, on “Resources: Thinking Outside the Corporations.” “I’m that kind of person,” she told me, raising her voice to be heard over a circle singing “This Little Light of Mine.” “I see what some people say is ‘the sunny side of a turd.’”

The sunny side she sees isn’t reforming the existing financial system: it’s a building a new one from the ground up. Here are the suggestions:

The campaign to move money from big banks to community banks began as a Huffintgon-Post-instigated gesture after the Bank of America threatened to raise fees. Activities continue.

One of the beneficiaries of the “Move your Money” movement. “Credit unions generally have missions to serve their local communities. This means that the money deposited by members often (but not always) stays local.”