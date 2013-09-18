What Did You Just Say? Thoughts On The Art Of Repeating Yourself

Ever notice how your favorite bands are great at repetition? You might see their concert today, but they have another show tomorrow, in a different city, playing the same set list to a brand new crowd. And they do it without losing their enthusiasm.

The best bands don’t just repeat studio versions of their songs, either. If they want to keep their customers and themselves happy, they reinvent the same song. They’ll play acoustic or remixed versions. They’ll add other artists or new instruments. Some of the greats improvise large portions of their music. No two listens are the same.

And some musician’s best tracks aren’t even originals. They’re repeats of someone else’s music, sampled, remixed, or re-imagined in their own style.

One thing that holds many of us back as creators, inventors, and entrepreneurs is simply our inability at repetition.

I’ll watch new entrepreneurs lament as they try and come up with an idea: “Everything has already been done.” And yet Facebook wasn’t the first social network. There were other popular social networks. Dropbox wasn’t the first file-sharing solution out there. There were many. Airbnb wasn’t the first place you could list your extra room for rent. People had already been doing that on Craigslist for years.

But these entrepreneurs weren’t afraid of repeating an idea that had already been done by making it their own. Facebook was Myspace the way Mark Zuckerberg would have (and subsequently did) do it.

And it’s not just the fear of repeating someone else’s idea holding us back. We also suck at repeating ourselves. We’ll launch a product on a forum like Hacker News, or we’ll spend days spilling our souls into a new blog post, and then… crickets. No one shows up. No one signs up. So we declare failure and move onto the next shiny thing.