An Outpouring Of Developer Feelings About iOS 7, Most Of Them Negative

After four months in beta, iOS 7 was released today. But there seem to be problems. Developers have been saying that the iPad Gold Master wasn’t stable enough for public release, and they’re freaking out as they try to finish iOS 7 versions of their apps. Others have decided to take their time transitioning to iOS 7.
This sentiment by Matt Johnston, the CMO of software testing company uTest, is representative: “We have companies coming to us in an absolute panic. You are going to read some horror stories of very popular apps two weeks after launch that suddenly see their app reviews go way, way down.” Below, some other quotable reactions.
Peter Steinberger, an app developer based in Vienna, tweeted on Wednesday:
@GeekAndDad I have customers who are not ready for iOS 7 flat style yet, some others are.
And the weather forecast app company Dark Sky tweeted that they won’t have an iOS 7-compatible app ready by the 18th:
Alas and alack, the complete Dark Sky rebuild won't be ready in time for the iOS 7 release. But hopefully not too long thereafter.
U.K.-based programmer Mike Tendler is working down to the wire:
@DarkSkyApp I feel your pain! #inittogether
As is Apple itself:
And the Twitter client Tweetbot is just waking up to the problem:
@YungBZ oh! we're not quite iOS 7 ready yet. that could be the issue
But some apps like Reeder and Happier are on top of it and have already released iOS 7 versions:
Ready or not, (we are), here we come iOS 7! http://t.co/4It8dqDxWJ
If the Nook App has it together there’s really no excuse.
Good work B&N. Nothing screams old world media like not being ready for an iOS update that you had a beta of in June. pic.twitter.com/fbx1Bjmmdh
The iPad Gold Master complaints are concerning, too. Everyone from iOS developers to beta interlopers is noticing bugs and problems with the iOS 7 iPad release.
Forget talk of screen sizes & price, the biggest mistake Apple has made recently is releasing iOS 7 for iPad in a week. Not close to ready.
@BrickandMaker However, I'm disappointed they are dropping iOS 7 next week. It's not ready for prime time.
Ready to upgrade to iOS7? iPhone 4 and ipad owners may want to wait for 7.01 http://t.co/jetnq455Sz
Anecdotal evidence that iOS 7 is NOT ready for iPads.
Wait for 7.0.1?
I'll save everyone a lot of headaches. Don't install #ios 7 on an iPad. It's not ready for prime time. Apple should be embarrassed.
One thing Apple and iOS developers have in common right now should be a desire to quickly and efficiently resolve their respective issues to maximize positive buzz and minimize profit losses from code that just isn’t ready. Maybe it’s lucky, then, that a whole subset of people are tweeting about their reluctance to leave the security blanket that apparently is iOS 6.
I literally updated to iOS 6 yesterday, I'm not ready for iOS 7.
Finally, here’s one negative sentiment excerpted from Dave Verwer’s iOS Dev Weekly:
If you were planning to get an app into the 7 store for day one then hopefully you had it ready to submit as of the end of the keynote as submissions opened up just a short time after Elvis Costello left the stage. As expected, review times are rising sharply at the moment so if you are in the queue I wish you good luck on getting it live in time.
