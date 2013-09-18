An Outpouring Of Developer Feelings About iOS 7, Most Of Them Negative

After four months in beta, iOS 7 was released today. But there seem to be problems. Developers have been saying that the iPad Gold Master wasn’t stable enough for public release, and they’re freaking out as they try to finish iOS 7 versions of their apps. Others have decided to take their time transitioning to iOS 7.

This sentiment by Matt Johnston, the CMO of software testing company uTest, is representative: “We have companies coming to us in an absolute panic. You are going to read some horror stories of very popular apps two weeks after launch that suddenly see their app reviews go way, way down.” Below, some other quotable reactions.

Peter Steinberger, an app developer based in Vienna, tweeted on Wednesday:

@GeekAndDad I have customers who are not ready for iOS 7 flat style yet, some others are. — Peter Steinberger (@steipete) September 11, 2013

And the weather forecast app company Dark Sky tweeted that they won’t have an iOS 7-compatible app ready by the 18th:

Alas and alack, the complete Dark Sky rebuild won't be ready in time for the iOS 7 release. But hopefully not too long thereafter. — The Dark Sky Company (@DarkSkyApp) September 12, 2013

U.K.-based programmer Mike Tendler is working down to the wire: