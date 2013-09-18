Can This Alarm Clock App Unlock The Mysteries Of The World’s Dreams?

A new dream-tracking app called Shadow launched a Kickstarter project on Tuesday with much pomp and circumstance. Its video includes space shots, cliff jumping, rocket ships, and a good dose of contemplative-stare B-roll. Its advisory board includes four PhDs. And its promise is to pick up where “Freud and Jung left off.”

Given that the app’s founder, Hunter Lee Soik, once worked as a consultant for a Kanye West and Jay-Z music tour, a good dose of drama is to be expected. But the truth is, as Soik told me earlier this month at the Fast Company office:

“The app is essentially an alarm clock.”

Here’s how it works: You set the alarm, and it records how much time you sleep before it wakes you up. Then you use the app to record whatever you were dreaming about. If you speak, it will transcribe the dream and pull out keywords. You can also type and create tags manually. As you do this day after day, you’ll build a personal database of dreams and sleep patterns.

Moving dream journaling from paper to the mobile phone makes sense. “Dreams are only encoded in short-term memory as we wake up and are a very fragile memory, “ says Deirdre Barrett, a Harvard professor who studies dreams and advises Shadow. Putting the dream journal on a phone removes the step of grabbing paper when you wake up, which could mean the difference between recalling a dream or forgetting it.

Shadow also worked with Barrett and other advisers to make sure the alarm was conducive to remembering dreams. That means that it wakes you up quickly–but no so quickly that you feel, well, alarmed.