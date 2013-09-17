Fast Company is hiring an Associate Manager of Digital Revenue (Advertising) Operations

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic all Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and video advertising on Inc. & Fast Company properties to help maximize revenue.

• Effectively projects manage clients’ campaign programs within specified time frames (Post-sales)

• Monitor and track assigned projects for effectiveness

• Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships

• Ensure that traffic reports and other production reports are generated, tracked and analyzed on a regular basis and results shared with Sales Manager, the Ad (Revenue) Ops team, and the client.

• Develop strong relationships and work effectively with colleagues in a range of internal departments, e.g., Sales, Marketing, Creative/Design, Content, Product Development

• Assist in DFP & DSM management

• Assist in Inventory Forecasting, Trafficking and QA

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year College or technical school; or 3+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience:

• 2+ years experience in account management, relationship management, project management or related field

• 2+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. MediaMind, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Strong relationship/communication skills

• Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time

• Analytical thinker

• Effective team interaction

• Is PC literate and is adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Contact: rrooney at mansueto dot com

