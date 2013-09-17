advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fast Company is hiring an Associate Manager of Digital Revenue (Advertising) Operations

Fast Company is hiring an Associate Manager of Digital Revenue (Advertising) Operations
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Department: Digital Media & Revenue Operations
Reports To: Group Director of Digital Media & Operations
Office: New York

advertisement

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
Primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic all Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and video advertising on Inc. & Fast Company properties to help maximize revenue.

• Effectively projects manage clients’ campaign programs within specified time frames (Post-sales)
• Monitor and track assigned projects for effectiveness
• Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships
• Ensure that traffic reports and other production reports are generated, tracked and analyzed on a regular basis and results shared with Sales Manager, the Ad (Revenue) Ops team, and the client.
• Develop strong relationships and work effectively with colleagues in a range of internal departments, e.g., Sales, Marketing, Creative/Design, Content, Product Development
• Assist in DFP & DSM management
• Assist in Inventory Forecasting, Trafficking and QA

Education:
• Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year College or technical school; or 3+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience:
• 2+ years experience in account management, relationship management, project management or related field
• 2+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. MediaMind, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA
• Strong written and verbal communication skills
• Strong relationship/communication skills
• Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time
• Analytical thinker
• Effective team interaction
• Is PC literate and is adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Contact: rrooney at mansueto dot com

[Image: Flickr user Chase Elliott Clark]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life