Fast Company is hiring an Associate Manager of Digital Revenue (Advertising) Operations

Department: Digital Media & Revenue Operations
Reports To: Group Director of Digital Media & Operations
Office: New York
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
Primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic all Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and video advertising on Inc. & Fast Company properties to help maximize revenue.
• Effectively projects manage clients’ campaign programs within specified time frames (Post-sales)
• Monitor and track assigned projects for effectiveness
• Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships
• Ensure that traffic reports and other production reports are generated, tracked and analyzed on a regular basis and results shared with Sales Manager, the Ad (Revenue) Ops team, and the client.
• Develop strong relationships and work effectively with colleagues in a range of internal departments, e.g., Sales, Marketing, Creative/Design, Content, Product Development
• Assist in DFP & DSM management
• Assist in Inventory Forecasting, Trafficking and QA
Education:
• Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year College or technical school; or 3+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Experience:
• 2+ years experience in account management, relationship management, project management or related field
• 2+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. MediaMind, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA
• Strong written and verbal communication skills
• Strong relationship/communication skills
• Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time
• Analytical thinker
• Effective team interaction
• Is PC literate and is adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint
Contact: rrooney at mansueto dot com
