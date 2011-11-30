Most Innovative Companies 2011 Top 10 In fashion

01 / Burberry » For breathing new life into a luxury stronghold. Burberry has not only emerged as one of the best-designed and most successful luxury brands, but also the most technologically advanced. Last year, the fashion house live-streamed its runway show in 3-D and offered an unprecedented 72-hour presale to consumers worldwide.

02 / Opening Ceremony »

For building a global brand that still feels exclusive. Opening Ceremony continued its takeover of all things hip in 2010 when it opened a second New York location at the Ace Hotel (shops also exist in Tokyo and Los Angeles). Founders Humberto Leon and Carol Lim are also responsible for moving popular brands to the U.S. market, including Havaianas, Acne, and Topshop, as well as becoming an authority on design collaborations, working with designers and creatives from Levi’s to Chloe Sevigny to Spike Jonze.

03 /RentTheRunway

For being the Netflix for dresses (and handbags and accessories). In just a year, its website has attracted 750,000 members (adding 20,000 a week) and built personal relationships with more than 100 designer brands, including Proenza Schouler, Nina Ricci, and Alice+Olivia, offering dresses to fashion-obsessed consumers nationwide–a four day rental costs just 10% of the retail cost. The company’s revenue for 2010 is estimated at $6 million, and is expected to grow to more than $20 million in 2011.

04 / J.Crew

For redefining affordable American style. Following the successful openings of The Liquor Store and The Men’s Shop in New York (which feature limited-edition items like Red Wing boots, Thomas Mason shirts, vintage finds such as Timex watches, and a suiting shop), the company has continued to spread its message with a series of specialty boutiques. Last summer, the company launched the much anticipated e-commerce site for women’s brand Madewell, and in September it debuted an innovative and risky online outlet store–open only on the weekends–complete with chat-ready personal shoppers.

05 / Createthe Group

For being the behind-the-scenes player helping such luxury brands as Stella McCartney, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Tory Burch, and many others to create a strong online presence. Fusing a strong tech team with a passionate creative team, the company offers e-commerce solutions and original advertising campaigns. CreateThe Group’s work has resulted in a 30% increase in online sales for David Yurman, tripled repeat visitors to Juicy Couture’s website (and created a company-specific social network), and doubled traffic to Oscar de La Renta’s site.

06 / IMG

For being the power broker behind nearly every Fashion Week worldwide. New York Fashion Week, for example, is responsible for bringing $770 million worth of economic activity to the Big Apple, and IMG successfully upgraded the event in 2010 by moving it to Lincoln Center and adding digital invitations and check-ins, better accessibility for attendees, improved design of the runway theaters to offer advanced production capabilities, and a presentation space to attract more up-and-coming designers.

07 / 3.1 Phillip Lim

For its nimbleness in the burgeoning Asian market, both on the manufacturing end and in sales. The brand, led by Lim and CEO Wen Zhou–both of whom are Chinese–celebrated its fifth anniversary in October with a runway show on Beijing’s Forbidden City Wall. Featuring all Asian models, it was the first time an international designer of Lim’s generation ever showed in the country.