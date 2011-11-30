Most Innovative Companies 2011 Top 10 In design

01 / Stamen Design »
For clever ways of delivering both bountiful information and surprising beauty gleaned from data sets — and Twitter.
02 / Local Projects.
For showing how digital design can create powerful emotional experiences.
03 / Hoefler & Frere-Jones
For creating brilliant typefaces used in everything from presidential campaigns to stock tables.
04 / Berg
For tackling design challenges, from iPad apps to RFID tags, as if they were science experiments.
05 / Fuseproject
For proving that great commercial design can be used to underwrite great philanthropic design.
06 / ideo
For opening its own innovation processes to the world.
07 / Ammunition
For cutting-edge consumer electronics that still have soul.
08 / Pentagram
For graphic design that sets a new standard, for old-school books as well as newfangled animated logos.
09 / Michael Van Valkenburgh
For transforming rotting docks and wastewater facilities into enchanting environments.
10 / Studio Dror
For melding visual poetry and practical multitasking in products, interiors, and architecture.