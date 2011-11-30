Most Innovative Companies 2011 Top 10 In design

01 / Stamen Design » For clever ways of delivering both bountiful information and surprising beauty gleaned from data sets — and Twitter.

02 / Local Projects.

For showing how digital design can create powerful emotional experiences.

03 / Hoefler & Frere-Jones

For creating brilliant typefaces used in everything from presidential campaigns to stock tables.

04 / Berg

For tackling design challenges, from iPad apps to RFID tags, as if they were science experiments.

05 / Fuseproject

For proving that great commercial design can be used to underwrite great philanthropic design.

06 / ideo

For opening its own innovation processes to the world.

07 / Ammunition

For cutting-edge consumer electronics that still have soul.