Most Innovative Companies 2011 Top 10 In design

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

01 / Stamen Design »
For clever ways of delivering both bountiful information and surprising beauty gleaned from data sets — and Twitter.

02 / Local Projects.
For showing how digital design can create powerful emotional experiences.

03 / Hoefler & Frere-Jones
For creating brilliant typefaces used in everything from presidential campaigns to stock tables.

04 / Berg
For tackling design challenges, from iPad apps to RFID tags, as if they were science experiments.

05 / Fuseproject
For proving that great commercial design can be used to underwrite great philanthropic design.

06 / ideo
For opening its own innovation processes to the world.

07 / Ammunition
For cutting-edge consumer electronics that still have soul.

08 / Pentagram
For graphic design that sets a new standard, for old-school books as well as newfangled animated logos.

09 / Michael Van Valkenburgh
For transforming rotting docks and wastewater facilities into enchanting environments.

10 / Studio Dror
For melding visual poetry and practical multitasking in products, interiors, and architecture.

