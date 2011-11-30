Most Innovative Companies 2011 Top 10 In biotech

01 / Amyris » For deploying novel methods to fight an old foe, the malaria parasite.

02 / Omeros

For a new test to identify potential drug receptors.

03 / Synthetic Genomics

For its multi-application approach to synthetic microbes.

04 / Galapagos

For its super-efficient drug pipeline.

05 / Amgen

For a new osteoporosis drug that could also battle hormonal breast cancer.

06 / Fate Therapeutics

For devising an innovative way to test drugs on human cells.

07 / NovaBay

For antibiotic-like compounds that fight their battles by mimicking the human immune system.