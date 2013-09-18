iTunes Radio: Smart For Apple, “Meh” For Users, And Harmless For Pandora

For consumers, iTunes Radio might feel like little more than a Pandora clone with different guts and a polished interface. For Apple, that’s all it needs to succeed.

Apple’s entry into the Internet radio space makes good business sense for the company, especially as the mere concept of selling digital music files is challenged by the rise of all-you-can-stream subscription upstarts like Spotify. Make no mistake about it: iTunes Radio isn’t about dethroning Pandora as much as it’s about getting you to buy more music.

Another Doorway Into The World’s Biggest Music Store

When most of us think of iTunes, we picture that clunky desktop application we begrudgingly use to manage our music and mobile devices. But in reality, that software is just one gateway into Apple’s expansive e-commerce empire for digital content, which is what iTunes really is: a very lucrative store. Across 119 countries, the iTunes Store has 500 million users, who are collectively spending more and more money on digital content ($2.4 billion in Q2 of this year, for example). As GigaOm’s Erica Ogg pointed out in May, Apple’s content business could one day outpace Mac sales to become the company’s third biggest source of revenue.

iTunes Radio

But the model of music distribution that made iTunes the biggest music retailer on the planet isn’t future-proof. Its most potent threat comes from the all-you-can-stream music subscription model championed by Spotify, Rdio, and even Apple’s arch rival, Google. For about $10 per month, users can access a library of many millions of songs, stream them at high-quality bit rates and even store them locally on just about any device. For voracious music consumers, this new model is far more economical, even if it does create a fuzzy redefinition of what it means to “own” music–it feels like ownership until you stop subscribing and everything stored locally disappears.

In launching iTunes Radio, Apple isn’t going the all-you-can stream route, but rather is layering a Pandora-style Internet radio product atop its digital music store. It’s a smart move, considering the popularity of services like Pandora, whose 72.1 million active listers collectively listened to 1.35 billion hours of music in August 2013 alone. But unlike Pandora, iTunes Radio doesn’t have to be profitable in and of itself, since it’s a mere piece of the iTunes puzzle and its revenue generation is threefold: advertising, new iTunes Match sign-ups (the equivalent of a “pro” account for iTunes Radio users) and, of course, digital album and song sales. It’s likely most valuable to Apple as a promotional vehicle for said sales, at least for now.

This could also be Apple’s way of dipping its toes into the on-demand streaming music market and conditioning iOS users to turn to the “Music” app on their devices to stream music. After all, Apple did buy an on-demand service called Lala in 2009 and shut it down. Pieces of Lala’s infrastructure went into building iTunes Match, but the code would be even better suited for a Spotify clone, not unlike the one Google just launched in May. Apple’s chief rival now has its own digital music store, music-matching cloud service, Internet radio stations, and on-demand streaming service. As of today, the only thing Apple is missing from that list is the last item.