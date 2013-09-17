Oh, My: George Takei Explains Google Glass to Your Mom

Whether you know it or not, you’ve always wanted to hear George Takei explain Google Glass . In the first episode of his new technology television show for the AARP , Takei gives a basic explanation of how Glass works that’s well worth watching–even if you’re not in the AARP’s demographic.

Of course, there are Star Trek references galore, and plenty of callbacks to memes on Takei’s extremely well-trafficked Facebook page.

And in case you were wondering, yes. He does make Geordi La Forge jokes. Go forth!