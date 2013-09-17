Madonna, Vice, BitTorrent Launch Partnership

This morning, Madonna announced her latest tech project: A 17-minute-long short film to be distributed via BitTorrent and Vice Media. The film, secretprojectrevolution is part of a larger, Vice-curated online arts platform called Arts for Freedom. In a statement, Madonna said, “I hope my film and other submissions to Art For Freedom will be a call to action and give people a place to voice their own creative expression to help fight oppression, intolerance, and complacency.” And we all know, after all, that we have no creative expression on the Internet if not for pop stars.

BitTorrent’s Matt Mason told Fast Company that it was the organization’s first partnership with Madonna, and that the singer “understands the decentralized nature” of the Internet. Vice will curate submissions to Arts for Freedom, and the BitTorrent bundle of the movie will include an interview with Madonna conducted by Vice’s Eddy Moretti.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the film would be distributed by Vice’s Creator Project.