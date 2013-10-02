A Sucker Is Born Every Minute. FeeX Wants To Make Sure Your Bank Doesn’t Treat You Like One

Planning for retirement is expensive. The average two-income American family pays as much as $155,000 in 401k fees. And, even more shockingly, perhaps, most people have no idea how much they’re spending. Seven in 10 plan participants believe they pay nothing at all , according to an AARP survey.

Fees on 401k accounts alone are worth a whopping $35 billion a year–which explains why the industry is not exactly jumping out of its skin to change how things work. For one, fee structures on retirement accounts remain notoriously hazy (unless you like going line-by-line through each long prospectus). The industry has also fought proposals from the Obama Administration for brokers and salesmen (aka “financial advisers”) to take on more fiduciary responsibility (that is, act more in your interests). At the moment, 85% of advisers have no incentive to give you the best deal.

They know how much it costs, and we don’t. They know what we are paying, and we do not.

The lack of transparency and good information around retirement planning does, though, offer an opportunity for a new Israeli startup. FeeX–which calls itself the “Robin Hood of Fees”–has a plan to take some of the fat out from the 401K boondoggle and return cash to hard-working people. It doesn’t want to stop at retirement accounts, either. FeeX also sees unnecessary expenses in mortgages, credit cards, and checking accounts, which together produce annual fees worth $500 to $600 billion.

“The issue we’re trying to solve is the asymmetry in the financial market. They know how much it costs, and we don’t. They know what we are paying, and we do not,” explains FeeX’s co-founder Yoav Zurel. “We believe that crowdsourcing is the cure for that asymmetry.”

By “crowdsourcing,” Yurel means creating a giant database of constantly updated information gleaned from users–a sort of financial Wikipedia. FeeX’s idea is to gather many users of financial products together and collect their data in aggregate form for the public good. By getting information directly–rather than relying on institutions or the government–it believes it can show where fees are inflated, and how people might get a better deal.

FeeX is creating a giant database of constantly updated information gleaned from users–a sort of financial Wikipedia.

Users can sign up at FeeX.com, and link their 401k account to the site. FeeX then immediately rates them on its “Sucker Meter” which determines if the fees on the account are “great,” “not so good,” or outright foolish. Then, it will compare those fees with those of others who have similar incomes and savings objectives and suggest ways to pay less. For example, you may be invested in a particular share class that’s expensive compared to the crowd. FeeX will advise you either to seek a different class within the fund, or go to another institution offering a similar option at a lower price.

FeeX launched in Israel in May, and has signed up 8,200 people to date. Zurel says users have saved $2 million overall so far, or about $244 per person. U.S. residents can sign up for an alpha version currently; FeeX plans a full launch here early next year.