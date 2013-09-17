Fracking May Be Making Colorado’s Flood Disaster Even Worse

The rains and floods that suddenly overtook parts of Colorado last week have caused unimaginable amounts of damage to homes, infrastructure, and lives. And fracking–the process of drilling a fluid mix of water and chemicals into the ground at high pressure to fracture shale and release natural gas–may only be compounding the problems.

The Boulder Daily Camera first sounded the alarm on fracking in the Boulder area yesterday, writing about the thousands of gas wells, waste material tanks, and oil wells located in the flood zone that are in danger of being filled with water.





From the article:

Lafayette-based anti-fracking activist Cliff Willmeng said he spent two days “zig-zagging” across Weld and Boulder counties documenting flooded drilling sites, mostly along the drainageway of the St. Vrain River. He observed “hundreds” of wells that were inundated. He also saw many condensate tanks that hold waste material from fracking at odd angles or even overturned.

At the moment, there’s no real way to confirm what Willmeng has seen–the area is still too flooded to provide a comprehensive report, though authorities say they’re working on it. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) wouldn’t comment on the situation, but wrote in an emailed statement that it is working on finding affected oil and gas wells in flooded areas. It’s also working with field inspectors, environmental protection specialists, engineers, and government agencies to assess damage and determine the best response.

On the industry side, oil and gas companies are reportedly stopping production and doing triage in damaged areas. While companies say that they have added chains to tanks to prevent them from floating away, the Daily Camera reports that aerial photos show them floating away anyway.

The COGCC writes:

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is advising Coloradans that many contaminants, such as raw sewage, as well as potential releases of chemicals from homes, businesses and industry, may be contained in the floodwaters. People are encouraged to stay out of the water as much as possible. If people must be in contact with floodwaters they should wash frequently with warm water and soap.

“I’m sure they can stem the bleeding a little. I imagine a lot of the damage is done, certainly if there were open pits–and as I understand it, there are,” says Hugh MacMillan, a senior researcher at the environmental group Food and Water Watch and a former science advisor in the U.S. Senate. Drilling waste pits often hold an unsavory mix of chemicals and contaminants, including volatile organic compounds and metals like lead. And they don’t even need to be flooded for damage to occur. They just need to fill up, he says.