“Star Trek” Celebrates Streaming Release By Teleporting Mall-Goers

If you grew up watching Star Trek, you probably dreamed of the day when you would be able to get “beamed” from location to location, perhaps at the hands of a walking stereotype named Scotty. Recently, a trio of British mall-goers got to live out your weird dream.





The latest Star Trek movie of the JJ Abrams era, Into Darkness, became available on the streaming service Blinkbox on September 10th. In order to celebrate, Paramount worked with U.K. illusionist Scott Penrose to pull off a teleportation stunt in the middle of a bustling mall–a preferred location for attention-seeking pageantry.



