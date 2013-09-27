A Lesson From Teachers: Is Red The Color Of A Creativity Killer?

It is not, scientists say, a good color for inspiring creativity, particularly when it comes to editing or correcting someone’s work.

Among educators, it’s known as the Red Ink Controversy, and it flares up every year about this time. Should teachers drop the proverbial red pen in favor of a less judgmental or aggressive color? Over the past 10 years, schools from the U.K. to Australia to Connecticut have said yes, and banned red ink from their classrooms.





The latest anti-red ink study comes from the University of Colorado, where researchers asked students to judge professors based on the edits they gave to identical essays using different colored pens. While the ink color had no noticeable effect on whether students agreed with the edits and comments, the students were more likely to have negative opinions about the teachers themselves when edits were given in red.

“Writing in red seems to shout in the same way as writing in all caps or writing which is underscored,” said the study. “That is, writing in the color red is loaded with emotion” and “may not be a tactic that teachers should use to convey constructive, critical comments.”

And it’s not just a matter of perception. A 2010 study showed that using red ink can actually make someone a harsher critic.





Of course, such studies are conducted in controlled settings, where the subjects don’t know the teacher and vice versa. Ask a teacher’s opinion, and you’ll likely hear a more nuanced response.