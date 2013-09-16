Now You Can Take An Eye Exam On Google Glass

In what has to be one of the more clever uses of Glass, EZContacts.com has created the Google Glass Eye Exam . The Glass app can be played while waiting at the doctor’s office, giving patients a series of tests to perform.

Patients respond by voice to the questions served up by the app, such as the direction of the letter E. After the tests are completed, the app tells patients how they scored. Though using Glass to measure visual acuity is smart given its form factor, there is one major limitation: The exam can only test the right eye since Glass has a single display, severely compromising its functionality. See how the Google Glass Eye Exam works step-by-step in the slideshow above.

[Images: EZcontacts.com]