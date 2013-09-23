Beyond “This Is Your Brain On Drugs”: 4 Ways That Scare Campaigns Can Change Bad Habits

The question of how to motivate behavior change at a public health level comes at a critical time in our nation’s history. At last count 36% of adult Americans have prediabetes , and many of the newly diagnosed will progress to full-blown type 2 diabete s in less than three years. What’s worse, almost 90% of people with prediabetes are unaware they have the condition, though it is clearly treatable. There is compelling evidence that if you are at risk, losing just 7% of your body weight through diet and exercise significantly reduces the chance you’ll develop diabetes.

For decades, many health ad campaigns took the approach of scaring people straight (think back to the classic “this is your brain on drugs” television commercials). One of the most recent examples of this is an ad called The Real Bears, part of an obesity and diabetes prevention campaign sponsored by the Center for Science in the Public Interest. The ad spoofs the Coca-Cola bears drinking soda and becoming obese, losing teeth, experiencing erectile dysfunction, and even having a foot amputated. It has a catchy soundtrack by Jason Mraz and racked up over 2 million views. But does it work?

Sort of. Scientists who have studied scare tactics, often called “fear appeals,” know that they help convince people that they may be vulnerable to a certain threat (like a risk of developing type 2 diabetes). They also are pretty good at convincing people of the severity of a threat (as in, if I do end up with type 2 diabetes, it could kill me). But changed perceptions don’t always translate into better behavior. Why not?

It turns out that selling someone on a problem isn’t enough. You also need to sell them on the solution. Scientists have learned that the key is in coupling a fear appeal with a promise of “efficacy.” In other words, people need to believe they have the power to change, and that making a change will significantly alter the likelihood of developing the disease. A fear appeal needs four key ingredients to work:

Convince the viewer they may be vulnerable to a threat



And that the consequences of that threat are serious



But that they also have the power to change



And that doing so will make a difference

While this may sound like common sense, studies show that four out of five diabetes ads fail to include all of these “fear and efficacy” ingredients in their campaign.

Using this lens, let’s take a second look at The Real Bears ad. It only contains Ingredient #2–showing the viewer that diabetes has severe complications. But it does not make it clear that this applies directly to the viewer (after all, I’m not a bear). It also wastes an opportunity to convince the audience that they can easily give up soda drinking, and if they do, that the action will significantly reduce their diabetes risk.

But even if you manage to incorporate all four ingredients of effective fear appeals, there’s still more you can do to make them stick. According to Dr. Kim Witte and Dr. Mike Allen, you should also make sure to: