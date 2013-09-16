Infographic: What Amazon Users Are Buying On Vinyl

For those who think vinyl records are an anachronism in today’s society, think again. Amazon says vinyl is the fastest-growing music medium for the company–and sales in the U.S. are up 745% since 2008.

What can we attribute this to? Hipsters? Parents? Amazon points to AutoRip, a feature that gives customers free digital copies of their CDs and records. AutoRip-enabled records sell at a volume 62% higher than regular albums, ReadWrite reports. Since AutoRip’s launch earlier this year, vinyl sales have increased 66%. Still, records make up 2% of the overall market, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

According to the online retailer’s infographic below, rock is customers’ favorite genre on record in the U.K., making up 55.6% of purchases, and Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories is Amazon’s best-selling album on vinyl in the region since 1999.





[Image: Amazon]