A Twitter Redesign To Attract Non-Techies Is On The Way

Cross off #1 on our list of the 5 things Twitter needs to do before its IPO : Revamp itself to “appeal to normals.”

A new report from AllThingsD‘s Mike Isaac says a major mobile app redesign is coming from the social network, scheduled to launch sometime after Apple unveils its new iOS 7 software on Wednesday. The redesign will drastically change the look and feel of Twitter’s mobile apps in an attempt to make the service as appealing to non-techie newcomers as it already is to its generally tech-savvy user base.

To anyone who already uses Twitter regularly, terms like “hashtag” and “@reply” are part of a vocabulary that remains largely foreign to the uninitiated. Twitter COO Ali Rowghani recently told Fast Company‘s Ellen McGirt the company is “not delivering the product as we should,” acknowledging the at-times-steep learning curve associated with finding your way around Twitter. A priority for Twitter now is to make the experience easy, enjoyable, and immediately engaging, even for someone who doesn’t know what an “RT” is (it’s a retweet).

Perhaps the most drastic expected change is the splitting of the traditional, single stream of tweets that are presented in reverse-chronological order into separate feeds, with a dedicated stream just for photos shared on Twitter, and another stream possibly just for TV-related tweets. A TV-exclusive stream would make a logical follow-up to an experimental feature Twitter introduced earlier this summer that highlights trending TV shows in your timeline.

The redesign is also expected to introduce a much more visually rich, media-heavy interface for the historically text-heavy Twitter, displaying multimedia like photos and videos right in your timeline without requiring you to first expand a tweet to view them.

