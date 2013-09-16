Sprint Offers iPhone 5C Free for New Customers

When Apple debuted the iPhone 5C and 5S last week, CEO Tim Cook said the company was keeping the iPhone 4S so carriers can offer it as a free device for those signing a two-year contract. Knowing people aren’t exactly pining for last year’s model, Sprint is doing one better, offering the iPhone 5C free for those who jump over from another carrier.

To lure in new customers, Sprint is cutting $100 off its hardware, a discount that brings the cost of the entry-level iPhone 5S down to $100 and the 16GB iPhone 5C to zero. (Those interested in yesterday’s technology will be pleased to know the iPhone 4S is also free.) Walmart last week also announced its plans to undercut the competition, selling the iPhone 5C for $79 and the iPhone 5S for $189 with a two-year plan.





Playing catch-up with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, Sprint is also reportedly readying an upgrade program that lets subscribers trade in and upgrade their devices once a year.

[Image: Apple]