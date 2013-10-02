Fans Make Their Own Race Course In Real-Time Lexus Game

Fans of car brand Lexus direct Formula 1 driver Jarno Trulli around improvised race tracks of their own making in the striking real-time, real-world video game that’s at the heart of a recent campaign for the Lexus IS Hybrid.

The campaign, “Trace Your Road,” shot using multiple cameras and real-time projectors, shows highlights of a live event which took place in an aircraft hangar outside Rome in July when 10 Lexus fans, selected via a Facebook competition, sat in the passenger seat of a Lexus IS Hybrid with Trulli at the wheel.





Each contestant created their own course live by tracing its outline on a touch tablet while seated in the car. The blueprint was then sent via special software to a dozen 20K and 22K projectors which were used to project the designs onto the hangar’s floor for Trulli to follow.

Each attempt to follow the spontaneous, real-time paths was then filmed with a custom high-res infrared camera system used to track the car. With the aim of the game to reach seven randomly placed check points on the hangar floor in as little time as possible, penalties were incurred whenever the car left its projected route or if the co-pilot while drawing “hit” the hangar wall.

The idea arose through a collaboration between Saatchi & Saatchi Italy, New York / Los Angeles-based creative studio Logan and New York-based creative boutique Fake Love which developed visuals, projections, and interactivity for the life-sized video game. Also involved was Italian production outfit Movie Magic.

“The initial concept was about tracing your own path and following your own route. The challenge was how to express this visually,” Logan creative director Alan Bibby, live action director on the project, explains.