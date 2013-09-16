Canon’s “Inspired” Wins Emmy For Best Commercial

Wieden + Kennedy has been knocked from the Outstanding Commercial pedestal. After four straight wins for best spot at the Creative Arts Emmys, the agency lost out Sunday to Grey New York and MJZ director Nicolai Fuglsig’s “Inspired” spot for Canon.

Set to the tune of “Beautiful Dreamer,” the commercial follows amateur photographers going to great (i.e. insane) lengths to capture the perfect image. The montage of hapless but determined individuals culminates with beautiful footage of a guy speeding alongside a flaming tire, possibly headed for disaster, but, of course, getting his pictures. “What will you imagine?” asks the voiceover.





The nominated spots included Google Chrome’s “Jess Time” by BBH and Google Creative Lab, Nike’s “Jogger” by Wieden + Kennedy, and Grey Poupon’s throwback spot by Crispin Porter + Bogusky, “The Lost Footage.”