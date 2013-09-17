How To Manage A Flexible Workforce, And Make Sure Work-At-Home Employees Keep Innovating

As the editorial director of Working Mother magazine , Jennifer Owens champions workplace flexibility in a professional capacity. Every year, she and her staff highlight companies with flexible work hours and telecommuting options. But she also practices what she preaches, with many of her staff members working when and where they choose. “As long as I can get to you and get the job done, I kind of don’t care,” Owens says. And while Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer famously announced last winter that employees needed to be in the office to be innovative, Owens insists that “I never want for new ideas.”

Here are her tips for managing employees who control their own schedules.

1. Hire well.

“My team has been together a long time,” Owens says. “We trust each other. We have each others’ backs. We’ve worked really hard to be like that.” Consequently, she’s not worried that someone will play Solitaire on his or her computer for four hours a day (as she once found a co-worker doing years ago at another publication). She sets clear expectations, then holds her team accountable. “If we can’t get the job done, that’s a management issue, not flexibility’s fault,” she says.

Hiring well is always tricky, but the good news is that if you offer potential employees flexible work arrangements and the ability to work from home sometimes, you might be able to attract a higher caliber of talent than you could otherwise afford. People value flexibility enough that they often choose it over higher compensation.

2. Stop thinking either/or.

“There’s this thought that telecommuting means you’re never in the office,” Owens says. In reality, flexible arrangements work best if people split their weeks–some time in the office and some time away. That gives you time to collaborate and innovate, but also time to execute on ideas in peace and quiet. All three of Owens’ teams meet weekly, often in person. “I’m not saying face time isn’t important. It is. I just don’t need it all the time,” she says. If you think about it, for most knowledge work, five days a week of face time is probably overkill, with diminishing marginal returns in terms of serendipitous interactions.

3. Get visual.

Owens relies on Google Hangout, and other managers swear by Skype. Seeing people’s faces means you get a real read on how they’re feeling (“Am I the first person to discover this?” Owens jokes). Yes, this means that working from home can’t mean working in your pajamas, but most people don’t do that anyway. A survey on flexible work–that Working Mother magazine will be releasing for National Flex Day on October 15–found that 63% of telecommuters sport casual clothes in their home offices.

4. Be firm if need be.

“When you take flexibility, you probably have to give something back as well,” says Owens. For many people, this means answering emails at night and on weekends. Being “on” is the price you pay for not having to be in the office at certain times. You can make it clear to your staff that “if the work gets done, it’s fine,” but the first part of that sentence is the important part.