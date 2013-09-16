“Funfair In Your Mouth” Is The Japanese Answer To Getting Kids To Eat Their Veggies

Forget Captain Vegetable. To promote its Azuke No Moto veggie seasoning sauce, Japan’s Ebara Foods took a 21st-century approach to making kids eat their greens. Welcome to the fabulously named game, “Funfair In Your Mouth.”

The game, from Beacon/Leo Burnett Japan, puts kids inside of a mouth cockpit and challenges them to gobble up flying broccoli by maneuvering their heads and chewing. Each successful bite is accompanied by a deliciously satisfying “chomp” sound effect. Next, kids are asked to hold up real veggies. The game registers the color of said vegetable and, when the child takes a bite, shoots like-colored fireworks into the air. The ad is so adorable, it will make you want to stuff your face with spinach.



