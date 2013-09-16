Tokyo Apple Store Gives Fans Shelter From The Typhoon

Tokyo’s Ginza iPhone store is playing host to a group of iPhone fans who are lining up to be among the first to get their hands on the iPhone 5S and 5C when they go on sale this Friday , after being announced last week. But as Kotaku reports , a typhoon hit the city, blasting the streets with wind and drenching the hopeful iPhone buyers with heavy rain. So what did Apple’s staff do? They opened the doors at 7:30 a.m. before the typhoon really hit, let the folks and all their wet gear inside, and gave them water and shelter in the theater space until 10 a.m. when it was okay to go back outside.

That’s one way you make a brand that people love.

Honestly, the Apple staff were only doing what most people would do to save other humans from being blasted by a potentially dangerous storm. After all, you’d never want to see someone come to harm, particularly when they’re standing patiently right outside your big, glass store windows to buy your new, shiny phones. But someone, somewhere higher up Apple’s management chain had to make this decision, and that’s pretty nice.

It was a simple, understated, and genuinely lovely thing to do. Sure, other brands would maybe do the same, but not so many other brands have that kind of fan, nor do they attract this kind of loyalty or earn themselves the same kind of brand reputation Apple has. Cynics may well say it’s just typical, and that staff from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, or any other company might have done the same. But they didn’t this weekend.