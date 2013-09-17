8 Unobvious Ways To Have Way More Energy At Work

Look, we’re all tired, so let’s not take up much energy before we get right to it.
1) Filter out your decisions.
We only have the energy to make so many decisions within a day: Making too many gives you decision fatigue. So a savvy scheduler finds ways to reduce unnecessary ones, like by eating the same breakfast every day.
2) Be friends with your coworkers.
If you get to know your coworkers, you’ll live longer–perhaps because you’ll have less of a desire to kill them. Best of all is an at-work BFF–the kind of person who can make you feel alright even on crap days (and make companies more profitable).
3) Eat smarter.
If you don’t get enough protein in your diet–as in, you survive on bagels and coffee, like Ms. Hepburn above–then you’re inviting the low-energy grump into your life. As Lifehacker writer Jason Fitzpatrick notes:
A diet comprised mainly of carbohydrates. . . . is a recipe for a constant cycle of blood-sugar highs, lows, and the accompanying feelings of exhaustion that go with them. If carbohydrates are the kindling of your metabolism, protein is the slow burning old-growth wood that keeps you going.
How to get more? Fitzpatrick recommends eggs, peanut butter, and working in some protein powder.
4) Don’t strain your eyes.
Do your eyes suffer from one or more of these?
- Sore, tired, burning or itching eyes
- Watery eyes
- Dry eyes
- Blurred or double vision
- Increased sensitivity to light
- Difficulty focusing
Then you might have eye strain. Here’s how to deal with it.
5) Get more movement in your day.
We need not yield to the Sedentary Death that awaits our constantly sat seats; we can show some derrière-relieving daring-do by having walking meetings.
6) Engineer a nap.
Buffer cofounder Leo Widrich has taken a nap at 3 p.m. every day for two years. It gives him two days in one, he says–pretty productive, eh?
7) Have a restful weekend.
If your weekend is full of stresses, you won’t be restored for Monday. Nonwork hassles, we’ve noted, exhaust your emotional resources–so we need to learn how to chill well.
8) Make breaks a part of your workday.
Contrary to popular belief, humans are organisms, not robots; thus, they need breaks to do their best work. Often in about 90-minute intervals.
[Image: Flickr user Tim Snell]