8 Unobvious Ways To Have Way More Energy At Work

Look, we’re all tired, so let’s not take up much energy before we get right to it.

We only have the energy to make so many decisions within a day: Making too many gives you decision fatigue. So a savvy scheduler finds ways to reduce unnecessary ones, like by eating the same breakfast every day.





If you get to know your coworkers, you’ll live longer–perhaps because you’ll have less of a desire to kill them. Best of all is an at-work BFF–the kind of person who can make you feel alright even on crap days (and make companies more profitable).

If you don’t get enough protein in your diet–as in, you survive on bagels and coffee, like Ms. Hepburn above–then you’re inviting the low-energy grump into your life. As Lifehacker writer Jason Fitzpatrick notes:

A diet comprised mainly of carbohydrates. . . . is a recipe for a constant cycle of blood-sugar highs, lows, and the accompanying feelings of exhaustion that go with them. If carbohydrates are the kindling of your metabolism, protein is the slow burning old-growth wood that keeps you going.

How to get more? Fitzpatrick recommends eggs, peanut butter, and working in some protein powder.

Do your eyes suffer from one or more of these?

Sore, tired, burning or itching eyes

Watery eyes

Dry eyes

Blurred or double vision

Increased sensitivity to light

Difficulty focusing

Then you might have eye strain. Here’s how to deal with it.