Using Artificial Intelligence, Japan Just Launched A Rocket On The Cheap

Japan has sent a rocket into space in what it hopes will be the start of cheaper space exploration. Epsilon, which launched on Saturday afternoon, is about half the size of normal rockets, and relies on artificial intelligence to do its final safety checks–meaning just eight people were at the launch site, rather than the 150 needed for previous launches. On board was the Sprint-A telescope, which was released 620 miles above the Earth’s surface, and which will be observing Venus, Mars, and Jupiter.