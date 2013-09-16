Microsoft Pulls Its Terrible Anti-IPhone Parody Videos

A series of videos poking fun at Apple‘s design process for the new iPhones has been withdrawn by Microsoft. The seven videos were released on Friday, just three days after Tim Cook and his executive cohorts unveiled the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, before a barrage of criticism forced the Redmond-based firm, which bought itself a well-known handset maker called Nokia earlier this month, to withdraw them. You can, however, still see one of the videos, which features “Tim Cook” and “Jony Ive,” above.

A spokesman for Microsoft admitted the campaign “was intended to be a lighthearted poke at our friends from Cupertino. But it was off the mark, and we’ve decided to pull it down.” The problem lies not in the attacking nature of the video, but in the fact that it simply wasn’t funny–the tech equivalent of watching your uncle twerking at a family wedding. The firm is currently running a campaign that invites iPad users to trade in their tablets for a shiny new Surface.

These parodies come exactly a year after Samsung released the first spot of its own iPhone parody campaign, poking fun at Apple users with hopes of getting converts to its own Galaxy S3 smartphone. September is, of course, the season for this, as it is when Apple traditionally unveils its latest iPhone models. Nokia U.K. failed to hijack last week’s event with its Breaking Bad-inspired Twitter campaign.