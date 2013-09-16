Dstillery Is Picasso In The Dark Art Of Digital Advertising

You know how it feels to be tracked, like when that pair of shoes you checked out on Zappos.com suddenly shows up in banner ads on sites all over your browsing experience?

“That’s not what we do,” says Tom Phillips, CEO of what’s been known as Media6Degrees. “If we’re doing our job right, no one ever knows.” The people the company observes don’t feel tracked. Ads just make sense to them, they say. Today the technology company, which promises to use cutting-edge data science to find the most likely audiences to engage with brands, is rebranding itself. It’s called Dstillery now. More than a new coat of paint, the company has fully integrated technology from mobile media-buying and -targeting company EveryScreen Media, which it acquired in mid-July. EveryScreen effectively turbocharges the mobile arm of Dstillery’s technology, which is so intuitive about what you might buy, it’s difficult to explain.

We can associate a laptop with a smartphone. We can even associate adjacent laptops.

Dstillery starts by assembling a very specific picture of audiences for brands based on people’s browsing behavior, plus device information, plus key elements in your location data. Since opening shop in 2008, the company has become really good at turning the websites you visit into a map of your brand affinities. Before it acquired EveryScreen, the company mostly tracked people through powerful Web cookies. “That has worked brilliantly in the last five years,” says Phillips, a Harvard and Stanford grad, former publisher of Spy magazine, and former media chief for the creators of ESPN.com, NFL.com, ABCnews.com, and NBA.com. He also managed media platforms and the DoubleClick integration for Google.





Phillips says that instead of mostly using a bit of code on a person’s device or browser, Dstillery is now able to use the person’s IP address. Then with what Phillips cryptically calls “some advanced data science,” Dstillery can associate devices across that IP address. “We can associate a laptop with a smartphone. We can even associate adjacent laptops,” he says. The EveryScreen acquisition gave the company the technology to exponentially grow what it knew by the power of a massive mobile data base, too, which brought location into the formula. “What people do on their smartphones is a whole other set of data,” Phillips says. “We don’t have to be based on cookies. We can be based on other stuff.”

Until recently, the company has been “using web pages and websites that people visit at a massive scale–a very sizable number of the sites people visit–and each one has some evidence for or against some particular brand,” says Foster J. Provost, a Professor of Information Systems, NEC Faculty Fellow at New York University Stern School of Business, and author of the recent book, Data Science for Business. He pioneered much of the data science behind Dstillery’s operation as a member of the founding team. “They can use both the info from the physical world and the info from the digital world, and they can use this info together to get more of a pure audience,” he says of the newly christened Dstillery.

Phillips talks about an example for one his clients, whom he won’t name, but he says that it’s massive and that it advertises during the Super Bowl. Its digital team wanted Dstillery to help this company reach NFL fans. “So what’s the obvious way to find NFL fans?” Phillips asks. “You’ve got all of those people watching on Sunday afternoon. That’s fine. We wanted the people right at the stadium–stadiums are great places for us to tap signals. People spend four hours there. They do it 16 times a season. They are doing things with their mobile devices while they’re there, which means we can find them. And that population becomes a population we can identify when they’re home or at work later.” Whether or not those people are buying a product within a single step after seeing an ad isn’t the ending Dstillery is always seeking. They’re more interested in showing strong affinity for brands.

Think about it this way: Let’s say you use your laptop to visit a website, such as Williams-Sonoma. But you’re out the door to work. So at work, you use your office laptop to actually go back to the site. You don’t even have to make a purchase right then or there. Dstillery can connect the dots whether or not you make the purchase–or make the purchase days later. Lots of what happens throughout that process helps them create a picture of a person’s affinity with that brand.