Living A (Data) Rich Life In The Age of Context

If you know anything about me, you know that I love and use bleeding-edge technology: from apps that look at my skin and tell me my heartbeat, to the band on my arm that counts my steps and tells me how well I sleep at night, to the Google Glass on my face, to the 3-D printer in my home, I’m a human experiment. And I am not alone. At least two other people are on this journey to the future with me, both friends of mine, both geeks like I am.

The Age of Context is a term you’ve probably never heard before, unless you know Shel Israel and Robert Scoble, both of whom have been using it for about a year. Whether you’ve heard of it or not, you are already feeling its effects. Each year, placing you in the right context becomes more and more important to brands who are trying to sell you something, insurance companies who are trying to find out what kind of driver you are so they can raise or lower your premiums, and health-care providers who are now incentivized to keep you out of their offices.

But all of this is nothing compared to what’s coming. And that’s what Robert and Shel talk about in their new book “The Age of Context,” a book I wish I had written, and a book I know you must read.

We all operate in many different contexts: temporal, geographic, age-related, gender, and role-related. When you are in the supermarket, you’re in the context of consumer or shopper, as opposed to when you are at work, in the context of professional.

Context is where you fit in relation to what’s around you.

You used to be the only one with this awareness, but now the products and devices you interact with not only magnify your awareness, but place you in a larger context. You may already have a smartphone with a geolocation capability, and it can locate you at any given time. You may also wear a Jawbone or a Nike+ band that measures your steps and puts you in the context of other people who are also trying to get fit. If you have the Foursquare App on your phone, you already know that when you check in to a restaurant, you can often unlock a special offer. Now you are a diner.