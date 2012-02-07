HEADQUARTERS

UPS wants to make missed deliveries a thing of the past. Last October, it launched My Choice, a free service that gives consumers a day’s notice on a package’s impending arrival; for an extra fee ($5, or $40 a year), they can control when and where it’s delivered. Almost 600,000 people joined in the first 90 days. Not frustrating customers? Nice. But My Choice is also UPS’s gift to its future: Already more than 30% of UPS packages ship directly to consumers, and “My Choice drives additional e-commerce volume,” says Geoff Light, VP of new product development. Which makes My Choice the special delivery everyone’s been waiting for, but now with less waiting.