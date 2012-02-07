37_Recyclebank

“We help communities and individuals realize a world where nothing is wasted,” says Recyclebank CEO Jonathan Hsu, whose firm asks its 3.1 million users to recycle (duh), and is expanding into programs to reduce energy use or promote walking and biking. Its requests are gamified: Actions earn points, redeemable at retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart. A new deal with Waste Management will bring Recyclebank to the trash king’s more than 20 million North American customers. One thing piles up: Recyclebank’s revenue reportedly doubled in 2011.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens